MVD probing ways to nab young violators

Deploying mobile inspection teams, posting personnel at junctions mulled

With young two-wheeler riders and others often giving enforcement personnel the slip during inspections, Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) personnel are probing ways to intercept them using innovative methods.

This comes in the wake of increasing traffic rule violations by youngsters, including teenagers.

“Many of them, do not pay heed if we signal them to stop. They include youth who have illegally altered their vehicles in order to catch the attention of passers-by through irritating or deafening noise. They increase the throttle, or zigzag and make way through traffic, ignoring MVD and police personnel. There is little we can do to identify them since the registration number plate will not be legible or visible,” said an MVD officer.

A simple way is to deploy a second mobile inspection team a little ahead to intercept such rule breakers. But this might cause accidents. Other time-tested methods used in other States include positioning personnel at traffic junctions to keep a tab on such motorists and nab them then and there. In the absence of frequent junctions, especially along highways, barricades can be placed across the road to intercept them. The practice is adopted in many States, including Tamil Nadu.

An even safer way is to monitor parking lots, identify rule breakers and verify registration details of vehicles. Action can be taken against them even if their owners are not in the vicinity, once their address is thus identified. Yet another method is to install high-resolution night-vision cameras along highways and city roads. “It is high time cameras which have 360-degree view were installed in patrol vehicles. This too will help identify rule violators who tend to escape when personnel are busy issuing challans to motorists whom they have booked,” said another MVD official.

Apart from being a deterrent, the focus on purposeful offences that inconvenience road users and pose threat to their safety will also help build a foolproof case against rule breakers. They would thus stand the test even before courts of law, where evidence and due procedure matter much, he added.