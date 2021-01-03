MVD mulls utilising private yards to keep seized vehicles

Kochi

03 January 2021 02:08 IST

No legal impediments for seizure for driving without licence, says agency

Rookie riders zipping around without licence taking advantage of the relatively slack enforcement in the wake of the pandemic better be on guard.

It will not just burn a hole in their wallet, thanks to the rather hefty fine of ₹10,000 but they may even momentarily loss custody of their vehicles, forcing them to walk or hitch-hike their way back home.

For, the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office is planning to move a proposal to the State government exploring the possibility of utilising private parking yards so that vehicles driven by those without a licence could be seized and kept there till the offenders pay the fine take possession of their vehicles.

Hiccups in enforcement

The move coincides with the district Motor Vehicles Department’s resolve to curb the accident rate, especially involving two-wheelers, in the New Year.

“The hiccups in enforcement involving riders without a licence is what prompted us to think of such a proposal. We either have to slap the fine and let them drive back home despite not having a licence or detain and keep their vehicles locked up at the nearest location and hold back the key so that they can come back with someone holding a licence and take back the vehicle on paying the fine. It is a rather tardy process wasting our time,” said a senior Motor Vehicles Department official.

Though contradictory to popular perception, around 15% of the offenders were aged above 60, especially in rural areas, driving around in gearless scooters probably belonging to their children. They also pose problems to fellow motorists owing to their gingerly ways on the road, said the official.

no legal impediments

The plan is to move the proposal before the District Road Safety Authority and get its nod before forwarding it to the government. Seizure of vehicle for driving without licence, MVD believes, presents no legal impediments as Section 206 of the Motor Vehicle Act provides room for impounding for such offences.

“If space is made available for keeping the vehicles, then we can go ahead with impounding vehicles and the parking fee could also be charged from the offender along with the fine. This is a workable solution in equally serious offences like the lack of insurance and dangerous overloading and will find mention in the proposal,” said the official.

Uninsured vehicles too

Ideally, vehicles without insurance should not be allowed on roads and the Supreme Court-appointed road safety committee has also taken serious note of it. But without a definite plan for safekeeping of vehicles impounding is not feasible.

Similarly, in the case of dangerously overloaded vehicles unloading the excess tonnage is such a time-consuming process for enforcement officials and hence their seizure is the ideal thing, the officer said.

Overloading attracts a minimum fine of ₹10,000 and ₹1,500 for each extra ton.