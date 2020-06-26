MVD makes fare chart mandatory for autos

KOCHI

26 June 2020 23:47 IST

Commuters allege fleecing by drivers

All autorickshaws in the city must have digital meters and also prominently display fare chart by month-end, the Motor Vehicles Department has ordered.

The drive to ensure compliance will begin on July 1. Copies of the fare chart can be downloaded from the MVD website.

Stern action will be taken against those violating the order.

The decision was taken following complaints from commuters that drivers were fleecing them.