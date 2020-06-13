MVD launches e-challan in Ernakulam district

KOCHI

13 June 2020 00:07 IST

First such system in the State

The Motor Vehicles Department in the district has made a decisive migration to the digital platform in enforcement with the introduction of the e-challan system.

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Office is the first to introduce the system in the State. The system helps to give the offender a challan complete with the charges against him and the fine thereof right away during the enforcement drive.

The e-challan system runs on the Android platform and collects photographic evidence of the enforcement drive. The system has been integrated into the Vahan Software, the centralised country-wide database of the Motor Vehicle Department. This enables blacklisting of vehicles involved in the offence. The system also facilitates the production of offenders who ignore the payment of fine before the virtual court. The project is being implemented in association with Federal Bank.

