MVD launches campaign to tackle juvenile driving

KOCHI

21 February 2020 01:54 IST

‘Operation Chunkz’ started amidst growing incidents of accidents involving students

A six-month-long innovative drive against under-age driving by the Motor Vehicles Department in Perumbavoor has started yielding positive results.

Named Operation Chunkz, the initiative was launched amidst growing incidents of accidents and road safety violations involving students under the age of 18 in Ernakulam.

An assessment by the Kochi and Rural police wings had found that juvenile driving was mostly reported from the rural limits as the offenders often used motorbikes under the confidence that surveillance was low compared with the city limits.

“We selected one school for the pilot intervention programme. A meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association was convened. Parents and teachers were educated about the motor vehicle rules that prohibit under-age driving. Parents were told that they will be held accountable whenever their child is caught for under-age driving,” said B. Shefiq, Joint RTO, Perumbavoor.

Forms distributed

The officials distributed forms in which the target students (mostly in Classes 10 to 12) were asked to fill in details related to the number of vehicles in their houses. They were also asked to mention who were using these vehicles regularly. The students were then asked to sign an undertaking stating that under-age driving was illegal as per the Motor Vehicles Rules.

Mr. Shefiq said that they would collect the contact numbers of the parents as part of the data collection drive. “In the second phase, we sought the help of auto-rickshaw drivers nearby the school to alert us whenever they come across instances of under-age driving in the school shortlisted under the Operation Chunkz programme,” he said.

The auto-rickshaw drivers and the nearby residents will click the images of juvenile driving and forward them to the MVD officials. In the third phase of the initiative, these images will be shared with the head of the educational institution. “The parent of the juvenile will be asked to appear before the department for follow-up and corrective measures,” said Mr. Shefiq.

The inspections revealed that the school students were riding motorbikes at high speed. They were not found wearing helmets. Officials said that they had often detected cases of triple driving involving juveniles. Cases are registered against the offenders under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for not having a valid licence as the rules of the Juvenile Justice Act for under-age driving under the amended Act were yet to come into force, said officials.