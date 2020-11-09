Kochi

MVD gets e-vehicles for patrol squads

The electric vehicles of the Motor Vehicles Department being charged at the KSEB’s charging station at Palarivattom in Kochi.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Four of the total 65 e-vehicles that the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) took on rent from ANERT for a period of eight years, to step up rule enforcement, were handed over to officials of the department here on Monday by District Collector S. Suhas.

This marks the MVD’s foray into green mobility in the district as part of rule enforcement under its Safe Kerala Project that is aimed at clamping down on rule violators and reducing accidents.

Each car can cover 300 km after a full recharge. Among those present were Deputy Transport Commissioner (Central Zone) Regi Varghese, Ernakulam RTO Babu John, and Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam) Shaji Madhavan.

