MVD drive to check two-wheeler modification in Ernakulam

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has said it is inspecting two-wheelers, as directed by the Transport Commissioner, to identify and penalise owners of vehicles that are modified illegally.

A total of 700 vehicles were inspected in the district over the last week, and owners of 88 vehicles have been slapped with fines.

A press communication said vehicle owners’ details are collected from dealers and vehicles examined at owners’ residences. For each modification, a fine of at least ₹5,000 is being charged. For modifications to pollution control measures, an additional fine of ₹2,000 is levied.

The drive is conducted in the wake of widespread complaints regarding modification of two-wheelers. Vehicles of 200 cc and above are being inspected now.