MVD books 77 for violating lane discipline in Ernakulam

January 06, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 77 motorists were issued challan on Friday by Motor Vehicles department’s enforcement personnel in Ernakulam, as part of the State-wide drive to enforce lane discipline that kicked off on the day.

Among them, 57 cases were forwarded to the court, while action would be taken against 20 drivers for disobeying the directions issued by the personnel to abide by lane discipline, said Swapna S.P., Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam).

The enforcement drive was carried out at five spots, including on highways where violation of lane discipline and driving in a zigzag manner is most rampant. Cases were registered, including against a lorry that did not give way to an ambulance.

“The driver of a Tamil Nadu-registered lorry was among those who refused to heed to our directions. He refused to show his driving licence and shot a video of the enforcement personnel. Friday’s enforcement drive was aimed more at creating awareness among motorists. Cases will be registered against all those who violate lane discipline, from Saturday, since this and zigzag driving cause chaos on roads, often ending up in accidents,” said Mr. Swapna.

The MVD has been issuing pamphlets in five languages, mainly to lorry drivers from other States, to keep to the left side of the road (the slow track). Many such lorries also keep their rear number plate hidden or smear them with grease or mud. The practice must end, since it would be difficult to identify such vehicles to penalise them for rule violations and in the event of hit-and-run cases. Most of them are also overloaded and do not have the mandatory reflectors running through the perimeter of the vehicles. Lorry operator associations within Kerala had agreed to stop the practice of overloading from January 1, said MVD sources.

The enforcement personnel also collected ₹10 lakh from four luxury buses that were registered in Northeastern States, but were operating in Kerala, during a late evening inspection carried out on January 1 in the district.

The enforcement wing had issued 2,757 check reports and collected ₹6,627,000 as fine from erring motorists in Ernakulam, in December. They included 687 instances of driving without helmet, 972 instances of riding pillion without helmet, 43 of speaking over phone while driving, 28 of not wearing seat belt, 39 of rash and negligent driving, 159 of not having insurance, 114 of non-payment of tax, 182 of illegal alteration, 257 of unauthorised parking, 38 of defective brake light, 23 of not having fare meter, 35 of riding triple on two-wheeler and 142 of causing air pollution. The licence of 12 drivers was suspended.