MVD adalat in Kochi on Friday

The district-level adalat of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to settle complaints will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Friday. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will inaugurate the adalat at 10 a.m.

The Minister will interact with attendees, while issues raised at the adalat will be settled there itself. An online facilitation centre has been readied to redress complaints.

The MVD has already received a total of 941 complaints from the district. The adalat will, in addition, redress tax issues, long-pending files, and cancellation of registration certificate of vehicles that do not have hypothecation and are non-operable. Similarly, those with identity proofs will be able to collect driving licences and RC books which returned to RTO offices for different reasons.

An Akshaya centre will function from the premises to enable online services. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will preside, while Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will deliver the keynote address.