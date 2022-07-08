MVD action against overloading children in autorickshaws to continue in Ernakulam

Children boarding a private vehicle after school in Kochi. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

July 08, 2022 02:07 IST

Lack of adequate transport facilities with schools yet to be addressed

The drive by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) against overloaded autorickshaws carrying children to school will continue in the district, as lack of adequate and affordable transport facilities with educational institutions remains unresolved.

The enforcement wing of the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office had intensified inspections after an autorickshaw was found jam-packed with 14 students at Muvattupuzha recently. The vehicle also lacked fitness certificate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Surveillance has been stepped up against such violations. Drivers and owners of autorickshaws will be held responsible for overloading children in vehicles,” said G. Ananthakrishnan, Enforcement RTO, Ernakulam.

As per rules, a three-seater autorickshaw can carry a maximum of six children. However, most vehicles ferry around 10 or more, indicating the lack of affordable transport facilities with many schools. MVD officials pointed out that parents were aware of overloading in autorickshaws. The overall expense incurred by a parent gets reduced, if there are more children in a vehicle, they said.

Parents depend on autorickshaws, as several school managements have either no vehicles or are unable to provide an affordable transport facility to children. On the absence of initiatives to address the issue, senior officials of the General Education department in Ernakulam said they had no role in arranging transportation for students, as it was the responsibility of school managements. The school authorities have to find a solution. They can seek the cooperation of parent-teacher associations or local bodies to work out the modalities, they said.

MVD officials said drivers and owners of autorickshaws would land in trouble in case of accidents caused by overloading. The casualty in such accidents too will be higher, they warned.