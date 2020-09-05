M.V. Pylee Award for IIT Director

P.B. Sunilkumar, Director, IIT - Palakkad, was presented with the M.V. Pylee Award instituted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The award was instituted in the name of the late management expert and former Vice Chancellor of Cusat and is given away biennially to experts in the field of education. The award comprises ₹1 lakh, citation, and memento.

Receiving the award, Mr. Sunilkumar said expertise in the chosen field, dedication, hard work, and a bit of luck guaranteed success. He called for redesigning higher education in a multidisciplinary format rather than separating subjects into compartments.

The winner was selected from among 17 nominees. Cusat Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodhanan presided over the function which was held in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.