Muziris Paddle flag-off on February 12

KOCHI

21 January 2021 01:14 IST

It will spread message on waterbody conservation

Kayakers, stand-up paddlers and sailors from India and abroad are expected to converge in Kochi to paddle along the National Waterway 3 on February 12 and 13 for this year’s edition of the famed Muziris Paddle.

The fourth edition of the Muziris Paddle, jointly organised by Kerala Tourism, Muziris Heritage Project and Jellyfish Watersports will be flagged off on February 12 at Kottappuram Corniche, Kodungalloor.

Muziris Paddle 2021 that kicks off from the amphitheatre near Kottappuram market at 8 a.m. will travel through the Periyar and enter the National Waterway 3 near Munambam. On the first day, the team will visit the Pallippuram Fort and Cherai Sahodaran Ayyappan Museum, two prominent destinations close to the lake. The first day will conclude at 3.30 p.m. at Sravanam Greens, Kedamangalam.

The team will resume the tour on February 13 from Sravanam Greens and subsequently enter the Vembanadu Lake, covering Nedungadu Veeranpuzha and Vypin Manjanakkadu. After savouring the beauty of Mulavukadu island, it will circle the Bolgatty island beneath the Goshree Bridge. By 3.30 p.m., the paddlers will reach KTDC Marina, close to the Bolagatty Palace. “The main centres on the waterway will have facilities for leisure, entertainment and food,” said Muziris Heritage Project MD, P.M. Naushad and Jellyfish Watersports general manager, Sreejith A.K. at a joint press meet. Besides touring the historic Spice Route experiencing its cultural diversity, Muziris Paddle will also spread a message on river/lake conservation and keeping them plastic-free.

Registration

Those interested in participating may contact 9745507454 or 9400893112 for registration. To book online, log on to www. jellyfishwatersports.com