Muziris kayaking on January 4, 5

Muziris Backwater Paddle, a two-day kayaking expedition organised by Jellyfish Watersports in partnership with Muziris Heritage Project (Kerala Tourism), will be held on January 4 and 5.

Over 100 paddlers are expected to participate in the event, which will be flagged off from the Kotturpuram jetty near Kodungallur and end at Bolgatty Island in Kochi. Paddlers will cover an a distance of 40 km traversing through backwaters and important Muziris heritage destinations en route. Each day they will cover a distance of 20 km with several fun breaks for sightseeing and meeting people.

The event aims at promoting the usage of rivers for recreation and connecting them with youngsters and tourists.