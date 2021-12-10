Muziris heritage walk offers students a glimpse of Kerala history

Students participating in Muziris heritage walk check out monuments and locales in the region.

State-level inauguration on January 7

A much-awaited heritage-walk programme for students has begun in what is considered as the ancient port of Muziris, spread over North Paravur and Kodungalloor near the Ernakulam-Thrissur border.

“This informal way of learning is helping students see for themselves Kerala’s rich history, through monuments at Muziris, a port that faded into oblivion over 2,500 years ago following floods,” said P.M. Noushad, Managing Director of the Muziris Heritage Project. Each batch comprises 40 students, four teachers and four guides and the heritage walk is held almost on all days now.

Its State-level inauguration is slated for January 7, alongside the launch of a solar tourist boat handed over by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

“In addition, efforts are under way to translate guide books to popular Indian languages, aimed at students from other States as well. While a two-day heritage walk is ideal, they can choose to limit it all to a day. The upcoming development of NH 66 will see visitors being able to reach the locale in just over 30 minutes from Kochi city,” said Mr. Noushad.

The residential programme, for which accommodation is arranged, including in tents, is being hosted using a budgetary allocation of ₹5 crore, of which ₹50 lakh was given for the current fiscal. In the long run, the heritage walk is expected to help revive the local economy and conserve traditional arts and crafts.

“A key aim is to help generate a yearning for research as children get to see exhibits and antiques in museums and other historic buildings. It thus helps them establish an emotional connect with the places they visited, to appreciate architecture and sensitise them to conserve cultural and environmental heritage,” said official sources.

That they get to visit different locales in the region, spread over 10 panchayats and two municipalities, in hop-on, hop-off boats is an added attraction.