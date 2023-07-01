Muvattupuzha tops list of stray dog hotspots in Ernakulam

July 01, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Muvattupuzha municipality topped the list of stray dog hotspots in the district accounting for 189 dog bite cases with an average of 23.63 cases per month during an eight-month period between January and August last year, as per data collated by the Animal Husbandry department.

The cases were reported at the veterinary poly clinic at Muvattupuzha. Amballoor panchayat was second in the list with 178 dog bite cases being reported at an average of 22.25 cases per month at the veterinary dispensary at Arayankavu and Elamkunnapuzha panchayat with 154 cases at an average of 19.25 cases per month.

At 82, the Kalamassery Municipality accounted for the least number of dog bite cases at an average of 10.25 cases per month reported at the veterinary dispensary at Kangarappady. Mulanthuruthy reported 85 cases at an average of 10.63 cases per month and Alangad with 93 cases at an average of 12.25 cases per month.

Kotuvally, Kuttampuzha, Edakkattuvayal, Rayamangalam, Pallippuram, Kochi Corporation, Nellikuzhy, and Edathala are the other stray dog hotspots being mapped in the district. All hotspots collectively accounted for 1,696 stray dog bite cases in the district during the said period.

“We have handed over the list of hotspots to the local bodies concerned and vaccine will be distributed on demand to them. It is the responsibility of the local bodies to intensify vaccination of strays in their limits, while the department will provide vaccines and technical expertise,” said Mariamma Thomas, District Animal Husbandry Officer, Ernakulam.

Two new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres are set to be opened at Mulanthuruthy and Vadavucode later this month. Incidentally, they are the first centres anywhere in the State recognised under the ABC Rules, 2023.

“Three more locations have been identified for ABC centres, which will also turn operational as and when all permissions are secured,” said Ms. Thomas.