Muvattupuzha police arrest three with over 3 kg of ganja

December 01, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested with 3.50 kg of ganja by the Muvattupuzha police on Friday.

The arrested are Vishwajith Mandal, 30, Midhun Mandal, 29, and Amritha Mandal, 21, all from Murshidabad in West Bengal. A team constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena nabbed the accused from a rented house.

The Rural police have intensified the drive focusing on consumption and peddling of drugs among migrant workers. A few days ago, a migrant worker was arrested with over 1.50 kg of ganja from near the Muvattupuzha market.

