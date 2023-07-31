ADVERTISEMENT

Muvattupuzha Municipality to hand over administration of old age home to Gandhi Bhavan

July 31, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The municipal council decided to make the move following complaints about lapses in management from a section of councillors

The Hindu Bureau

The Muvattupuzha Municipality has decided to entrust Gandhi Bhavan at Pathanapuram with the management of its old age home in the SNDP School ward in the wake of the death of five residents since July 1.

The centre is at present managed by Sneham Charitable and Educational Trust. The municipal council decided to hand over the administration to Gandhi Bhavan following complaints about lapses in management from a section of councillors.

“The agreement between the municipality and the trust had expired in 2022. A new agreement will be signed with Gandhi Bhavan soon,” said P.P. Eldhose, municipal chairman. The old age home had accommodated 28 persons before the five deaths.

K.B. Bineeshkumar, president of the trust and former councillor representing the Communist Party of India, however, denied the allegations. He said two of the five residents had died at hospital as they were shifted from the centre by their family members after their condition had worsened. The death of the other three residents was reported before the health authority. Despite three reminders, the council did not renew the agreement, which expired in 2022, he alleged.

Mr. Eldhose said the council had sanctioned around ₹8 lakh for the renovation of the old age home. He added that the government taluk hospital authorities had visited the centre to assess the health condition of other residents. “We are also awaiting the post-mortem report on the death of the two inmates on July 29,” he said.

