HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muvattupuzha Municipality to hand over administration of old age home to Gandhi Bhavan

The municipal council decided to make the move following complaints about lapses in management from a section of councillors

July 31, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muvattupuzha Municipality has decided to entrust Gandhi Bhavan at Pathanapuram with the management of its old age home in the SNDP School ward in the wake of the death of five residents since July 1.

The centre is at present managed by Sneham Charitable and Educational Trust. The municipal council decided to hand over the administration to Gandhi Bhavan following complaints about lapses in management from a section of councillors.

“The agreement between the municipality and the trust had expired in 2022. A new agreement will be signed with Gandhi Bhavan soon,” said P.P. Eldhose, municipal chairman. The old age home had accommodated 28 persons before the five deaths.

K.B. Bineeshkumar, president of the trust and former councillor representing the Communist Party of India, however, denied the allegations. He said two of the five residents had died at hospital as they were shifted from the centre by their family members after their condition had worsened. The death of the other three residents was reported before the health authority. Despite three reminders, the council did not renew the agreement, which expired in 2022, he alleged.

Mr. Eldhose said the council had sanctioned around ₹8 lakh for the renovation of the old age home. He added that the government taluk hospital authorities had visited the centre to assess the health condition of other residents. “We are also awaiting the post-mortem report on the death of the two inmates on July 29,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.