Muvattupuzha municipality remains vigilant to avert Brahmapuram-like fiasco at its dumping yard

March 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Earlier this week, a minor fire broke out at Muvattupuzha municipality’s waste dumping yard at Valakuzhy. The Fire and Rescue Services department was alerted promptly by workers present at the yard, and the fire was put out immediately. Nevertheless, it has served as a warning signal in the wake of the disaster at Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

“In fact, we have made arrangements to water the waste piled up at the dumping yard twice a day to avert a potential fire amid the searing heat conditions in view of the Brahmapuram fire. We have also deployed workers at the yard round-the-clock to thwart any potential danger at the earliest,” said Muvattupuzha municipal chairman P.P. Eldhose.

Notwithstanding that, in the absence of a scientific waste treatment plant, the dumping yard spread across over five acres continues to pose a potential fire threat, especially considering the presence of plastic. Both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste materials are brought to the yard where they are being segregated.

“Plastic is cleaned and stacked into bundles at the material collection facility. We don’t store plastic bundles for long as a Tamil Nadu-based agency with which we have an arrangement takes delivery of it once a load is ready, which could take anywhere between 15 days to a month,” said Abdul Salam P.M., health standing committee chairman.

Though he said that the dumping yard had facilities to fight fire, the Muvattupuzha fire station authorities dismissed the claim. However, the municipality has moved to correct that anomaly. “We have asked the Suchitwa Mission to tender the installation of firefighting equipment at the dumping yard. We have been asking them to speed up the procedures especially in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire,” said Mr. Eldhose.

The municipality further claimed that it was on the verge of setting up two models of treatment plants for converting biodegradable waste into manure at an investment of around ₹1 crore. One is based on the Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting technique, while the other proposes to use fly larvae for waste treatment. The construction of the building was nearly complete, and the plant would turn operational shortly, said Mr. Eldhose.