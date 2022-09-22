Muvattupuzha Municipality launches project to make streets garbage-free

Health wing of the civic body to fine violators

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 22, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muvattupuzha Municipality has launched a project to make its streets waste-free.

The move is to check illegal garbage dumping on roads and open spaces. Inaugurating the project, Municipal Chairman P.P. Eldhose said garbage dumped near the sub jail-SNDP temple in Ward 21 was cleared as part of the initiative.

Roadsides were cleaned up by volunteers. The project is led by the health wing of the Municipality in association with the agency entrusted with the deployment of Haritha Karma Sena members for waste disposal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The objectives of the initiative include removing existing garbage dumps, creating an atmosphere that prevents illegal dumping, organising awareness sessions, and beautification by planting saplings along roads cleaned up under the project.

There will be no garbage dumps in Ward 21, where the project was launched. The health wing will fine violators. The scheme will be extended to the remaining wards in the coming days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Garbage dumps in public places will be removed. Those dumping waste in the open have been instructed to either ensure its disposal at home or seek the help of the Haritha Karma Sena.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
waste management
waste

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app