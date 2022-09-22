Muvattupuzha Municipality launches project to make streets garbage-free

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muvattupuzha Municipality has launched a project to make its streets waste-free.

The move is to check illegal garbage dumping on roads and open spaces. Inaugurating the project, Municipal Chairman P.P. Eldhose said garbage dumped near the sub jail-SNDP temple in Ward 21 was cleared as part of the initiative.

Roadsides were cleaned up by volunteers. The project is led by the health wing of the Municipality in association with the agency entrusted with the deployment of Haritha Karma Sena members for waste disposal.



The objectives of the initiative include removing existing garbage dumps, creating an atmosphere that prevents illegal dumping, organising awareness sessions, and beautification by planting saplings along roads cleaned up under the project.

There will be no garbage dumps in Ward 21, where the project was launched. The health wing will fine violators. The scheme will be extended to the remaining wards in the coming days.

Garbage dumps in public places will be removed. Those dumping waste in the open have been instructed to either ensure its disposal at home or seek the help of the Haritha Karma Sena.