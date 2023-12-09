Muvattupuzha constituency being neglected, alleges Mathew Kuzhalnadan

December 09, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government is showing gross neglect towards the Muvattupuzha Assembly constituency by not considering a slew of big and small development projects that were submitted to it, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, has said.

Even worse, officials are delaying the progress of a few ongoing works at the behest of the CPI(M), he said, referring to, among others, the acute traffic congestion in Muvattupuzha town. “This governmental apathy is continuing, despite me and Dean Kuriakose, MP, taking up the issue directly with the Chief Minister and the Minister for Finance. A case in point is the government’s unwillingness to invest 25% of the land acquisition cost for the Kadathi-Karakunnam bypass, the rest of whose expenses would be borne by the Central government,” Mr. Kuzhalnadan said. This resulted in Mr. Kuriakose having to prevail upon the Centre to reduce its width from 45 metres, which was mentioned in the detailed project report, to 30 metres, so that the project can be executed without State government funding, he added.

In addition, the State failed to adequately consider demands to develop the Government General Hospital at Muvattupuzha, although a master plan that took into account its needs for the coming 35 years was submitted to it. The situation is such that even surgeries are being hampered since the government has not lived up to its promise to help establish a transformer on the premises. A proposal to set up a homeopathy hospital too is idling, Mr. Kuzhalnadan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

These apart, the development of the European Economic Community (EEC) market is hanging fire, while a flyover project at Keecherypady had to be dropped for want of sanction from the government. No help was forthcoming to help save the Nadukkara Agro-Processing Company and to restore KSRTC bus services that were halted following the pandemic, he said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT