Muttil tree cutting: no anticipatory bail for revenue officials

They had issued certificates for transporting rosewood trees

They had issued certificates for transporting rosewood trees

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of K.O. Sindhu and K.K. Aji, who had been special village officer and village officer respectively of Muttil South Village, in a case relating to the illegal cutting and removing of rosewood trees from a land at Muttil, Wayanad.

The prosecution charge against them was that the officers had aided the accused by issuing certificates for transporting the rosewood trees cut down unauthorisedly. They said in the petition that they feared arrest.

Dismissing the petitions, the court observed that the petitioners, who were revenue officials, were guilty of criminal misconduct and had caused a loss of ₹8 crore to the State government by aiding the main accused.

The prosecution pointed out that Sindhu had visited the land and measured the trees cut down. She reached the property in the vehicle of accused Roji Augustine. K.K. Aji was also present with them. The report of the investigating officer showed that the then special village officer had visited the properties to make it appear that one of the accused Roji Augustine had obtained permission for cutting down rosewood trees from the Revenue department.

The court said that since the investigation was in progress, if the petitioners were granted anticipatory bail, “it may send a wrong message to society.” Moreover, they might influence witnesses, misusing their official capacity.