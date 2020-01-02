Muslims take out massive rally, demand scrapping of CAA

Waving the national flag, thousands of Muslims, under the aegis of the coordination committee of Muslim organisations, took out a massive rally in Kochi demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In his inaugural address, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal said Muslims of India, who had a history of valiantly taking part in the freedom struggle, would reject demands for proving their citizenship. Muslims have the legacy of Umer Khali who resorted to non-payment of tax as a mode of protest much before the nationalist freedom movement, he said.

“The Muslims of the country will declare that India belongs to all Indians. Every Indian who was born here has the freedom to live and die here. Those attempting to curtail freedom will fail miserably,” Thangal said.

The new legislation is aimed at denying citizenship to the Muslims of the country. The legislation goes against the secular traditions of the country and its pluralistic society. It is the realisation that after Muslims other sections too will be targeted that led to the countrywide protest against the legislation, he added.

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, general secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, said the campaigns against the legislation led by the Chief Minister and others would be supported. “The legislation is an attempt to isolate Muslims and hence needs to be opposed. The government brought in a rule regarding Triple Talaq and made a big issue out of it. The community showed extreme restraint when the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Babri Masjid case,” he recalled.

Mahal committees will organise meetings on the Constitution on January 26, said Congress leader T.H. Mustafa.

Social activist Jignesh Mevani, P.K. Kunjalikutty, Benny Behannan, E.T. Mohamamed Basheer, and P.V. Abdul Vahab, MPs, T.J. Vinod, and Anwar Sadath, MLAs, and B.G. Kolse, former judge of the Mumbai High Court, were among those who attended the rally.