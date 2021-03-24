Musicians stage protest against curbs on programmes

All shows cancelled since 2019 floods, say artists

Musicians under the aegis of the Musicians’ Coordination of Kerala staged a protest in the city on Wednesday to highlight their grievances. “We have been denied of a livelihood over the past 18 months”, said Anand Subramanyan, secretary of the coordination after dozens of artistes joined the singing protest at the busy Jose Junction.

He said that since the floods of August 2019, music programmes had been cancelled. The situation became very grim after the lockdown came into effect in March last year in the wake of the spread of the pandemic. However, while most activities had been allowed to return to normal levels, concerts and artistic programmes had been restricted.

The yearly season for the singers lasted between December and April-May. But the authorities were not permitting programmes in temples and other public spaces, which is denying the singers of their livelihood, he said. He appealed to the government to take their condition into consideration.

“Organisers of public festivals and marriage parties say that there is no permission for programmes with more than 100 people participating. As a result, most of the programmes are cancelled and the artistes are in dire straits,” he added.

The protest in Kochi was part of the Kerala-wide action to draw the attention of the authorities. Musicians expressed their protest in different parts of the State, including small towns on Wednesday, he said.