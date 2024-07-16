Musician Ramesh Narayanan faces flak for ‘insulting’ actor Asif Ali

Noted musician Ramesh Narayanan has received brickbats on social media after he allegedly snubbed actor Asif Ali at the trailer launch of the anthology series Manorathangal based on the short stories by M.T. Vasudevan Nair here on Monday.

A video of the incident that went viral on Tuesday showed the actor walking up towards the musician to hand over a memento. Mr. Narayanan, who had given music for the film Swargam Thurakunna Samayam in the series directed by Jayaraj, is seen receiving it without giving an eye contact to the actor. Mr. Ali, who is seen confused by the response, stood nearby the musician for a while before going back to his seat. Mr. Narayanan is then seen waving to Mr. Jayaraj asking him to come and present the memento to him. The musician’s demeanour changes immediately after the filmmaker presented him with the memento as they are seen smiling and hugging.

Netizens were scathing in their remarks as they termed the musician’s behaviour “unprofessional” and a “very poor attitude”. They hailed the actor for his happy demeanour despite the ‘snub’.

Amid the Internet backlash, Mr. Narayanan responded saying that he never intended to insult the actor. “I was not called on to the stage, though everyone who had worked for the anthology was invited and given mementos. Aswathy, daughter of M.T. Vasudevan Nair, made arrangements to hand over the memento to me after realising that I was not invited on the stage. The anchor was heard calling me as Santhosh Narayanan. I received the memento from Asif Ali, but I wanted Jayaraj also to join as he was the director of the film. By the time Jayaraj had reached near me, Asif had gone back to his seat,” he claimed.