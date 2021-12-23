Musical homage to be paid to P.T. Thomas

Popular song Chandra Kalabham Charthi Urangum Theeram to be played at venues where his body is kept

The mortal remains of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president P.T. Thomas, MLA, who passed away at Vellore on Wednesday, will be brought to Kochi on Thursday.

A musical homage will be offered to Mr. Thomas at all the venues where his body will be kept for the public to pay homage. Popular song Chandra Kalabham Charthi Urangum Theeram, penned by Vayalar Rama Varma, will be played at the venues as desired by Mr. Thomas.

The late legislator had expressed his desire for the song to be played during his final journey, to one of his close friends. Musicians will pay homage to the departed leader through live performances at the venues, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

Mr. Thomas wanted his body to be cremated at the public crematorium at Ravipuram here. He also wanted his ashes to be deposited in the tomb of his mother. He was against placing wreaths on his body and wanted to donate his eyes. The party has taken steps to fulfill his wishes, Mr. Satheesan said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay homage to Mr. Thomas at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Thursday.

The body will be brought to his house on Vayalassery Road, Palarivattom, by 6.30 a.m. on Thursday. Later, the body will be taken to the DCC office at 7.30 a.m. The mortal remains will be kept at the Town Hall from 8.30 a.m to 1.30 p.m. for the public to pay homage. Thereafter, the body will be taken to the Thrikkakara Community Hall in Thrikkakara, the constituency represented by Mr. Thomas in the Assembly.

The funeral will be held at the Ravipuram crematorium at 5.30 p.m., according to a communication issued by DCC president Muhammad Shiyas.

Local holiday

The district administration has declared a half-day holiday in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency as a mark of respect for Mr. Thomas, said a communication from District Collector Jafar Malik.