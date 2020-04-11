Music video by Kochi police widely shared

A music video brought out by the Kochi City Police Commissionerate on fighting COVID-19 is garnering eyeballs in the social media.

The video uploaded on the official Facebook page of Kerala police on Friday evening has managed over 23,000 likes and nearly 10,000 shares since then.

The concept developed by ADGP Manoj Abraham and IG Vijay Sakhare has been directed by A. Ananthalal, Inspector, Kochi Metro station, who is also the lead singer.

The song written by award-winning lyricist Madhu Vasudevan and composed by Rhithwik S Chand effectively tries to instill optimism among the people about overcoming the pandemic just as Kerala did in the case of floods while assuring the service of police in that endeavour

The video was directed by Mr. Ananthalal by roping in a slew of his friends. “During my eight years as a Malayalam teacher before joining the force I have had recited many poems for my students and that helped me render the song,” he said. He is accompanies by six other singers, including playback singer Najeem Arshad.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Kerala police have been a constant presence in the social media platforms with its ‘hand wash’ dance video going viral and getting discussed even in international media.