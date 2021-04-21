Murder of teenager: police take accused to Tamil Nadu

Kochi

21 April 2021 21:03 IST

For the second day running, the Kochi city police probing the alleged murder of a 13-year-old continued evidence collection with the sole accused and the victim’s father Sanu Mohan.

After taking him to his apartment at Karingachira and Muttar River where the body of the girl was found, the investigation team on Wednesday took him to Tamil Nadu where he had gone initially after giving the police a slip. This was part of recreating the entire trail the accused followed after allegedly murdering his daughter.

The accused was caught on CCTV footage crossing over to Tamil Nadu through Walayar checkpost, which incidentally was the first information the police had about him since the body of the girl was found in the river a day after he had reportedly taken her in an unconscious state from their apartment.

He was reportedly taken to Coimbatore where he allegedly sold off his car to fund his life in hiding. Places where he is suspected to have stayed were also visited.

The police would also have to take him to the neighbouring Karnataka as well where also he stayed during his almost month-long life on the run. In fact, he was picked up from Karwar in Karnataka the night after CCTV footage emerged of him passing through a street in the temple town of Kollur. He may also be taken to Bengaluru and Pune, where he had run a business and allegedly piled up considerable debt and has even a cheating case against him.

Sources said that the police are also looking into his claim that he had tried to end his life while on the run while evidence to piece together the truth behind his conflicting statements will also be sought.

Mystery grows

Meanwhile, the mystery behind the presence of alcohol found inside the girl’s body continues as the accused reportedly was yet to admit having fed her alcohol.

The police custody of the accused will end on April 29 and the police are rushing to complete the evidence collection before that.