HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder of five-year-old girl: Ernakulam Rural police may file chargesheet within 12 days

August 15, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police remain confident of filing the chargesheet in the case registered in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva within another 12 days. The police are awaiting the results of the forensic examination of the Digital Video Recorder of CCTV cameras that captured the accused with the victim.

“CCTV footage showing the accused returning from the scene of crime alone has emerged as a critical piece of evidence. We have pieced together the evidence and only the formalities remain to be completed ahead of filing the chargesheet,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

A team led by a sub inspector is on their way back from Delhi after collecting details of the case registered against the accused Asafaq Alam by the Ghazipur Dairy Farm police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2018.

Alam was an undertrial prisoner in Delhi for a month after which he was released, following which he absconded. A search in the National Crime Records Bureau database using his fingerprints had returned details about the 2018 case.

“It has emerged that the accused had followed a similar modus operandi of luring the victim. However, there the victim could not be abducted as he was noticed by the time he grabbed the hand of the victim,” said Mr. Kumar. Another team sent to Alam’s hometown in Bihar could not unearth any criminal antecedents there.

The five-year-old migrant girl had gone missing from her rented apartment in Choornikkara panchayat near Aluva town on July 28 around 3 p.m. Her body with numerous grievous injury marks, including those indicating sexual abuse, was found dumped covered in waste in an abandoned area in the Aluva market the day after.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.