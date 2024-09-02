ADVERTISEMENT

Murder of bus conductor: accused remanded in judicial custody

Published - September 02, 2024 12:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police team probing the death of private bus conductor Anish Peter at Kalamassery on August 31 (Saturday) has found that he was murdered reportedly as the result of suspicion over the friendship he shared with the partner of the accused, Minoop Biju, of Glass Factory Colony, Kalamassery.

Masked assailant stabs bus conductor to death in Kerala

Biju, who was remanded in judicial custody on September 1 (Sunday), arrived in Kochi from Bengaluru and reportedly purchased a knife that was used to stab the bus conductor. He had allegedly warned his partner and Peter against their friendship and was agitated with Peter’s response. Early on Sunday, the police took Biju to his house and to a place near the Muttar river to recover the knife he allegedly used for the murder.

