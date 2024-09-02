GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder of bus conductor: accused remanded in judicial custody

Published - September 02, 2024 12:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police team probing the death of private bus conductor Anish Peter at Kalamassery on August 31 (Saturday) has found that he was murdered reportedly as the result of suspicion over the friendship he shared with the partner of the accused, Minoop Biju, of Glass Factory Colony, Kalamassery.

Masked assailant stabs bus conductor to death in Kerala

Biju, who was remanded in judicial custody on September 1 (Sunday), arrived in Kochi from Bengaluru and reportedly purchased a knife that was used to stab the bus conductor. He had allegedly warned his partner and Peter against their friendship and was agitated with Peter’s response. Early on Sunday, the police took Biju to his house and to a place near the Muttar river to recover the knife he allegedly used for the murder.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / crime, law and justice / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.