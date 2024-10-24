GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder case accused on the run arrested

Updated - October 24, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly five years after a man was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped into the lake near the Marakadavu fishing boat jetty in Mattancherry, the police have arrested a 30-year-old native of Assam who had reportedly fled after the incident.

Nirmal Gogoi was among the accused in the alleged murder of a youth from Assam in 2019. He was nabbed by a team from the Mattancherry police station from the outskirts of Dibrugarh district in Assam. He was brought to Kochi on Thursday and was remanded in judicial custody. Though the police had arrested four persons in connection with the incident, Gogoi had fled and had been on the run for the past five years.

The police said that the gang had killed the fisherman over a personal dispute, and his body was dumped into the lake. While four of the accused were arrested earlier, Gogoi reportedly managed to flee to Assam. He remained at large, despite efforts to locate him across various parts of the country. The police team had extended their search after a court issued a warrant against him.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:09 pm IST

