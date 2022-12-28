ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case accused on the run arrested

December 28, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Almost five months after a man was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument, the central police tracked down and arrested the accused on Wednesday.

The arrested is Suresh, 38, of Mulavukad. He had allegedly fled from the State shortly after the incident before returning to Ernakulam recently. The police received a tip-off that he was at a liquor outlet in the city and nabbed him from there.

Though the police had issued a lookout notice against Suresh, there was little information about him till recently when reports emerged that he was seen in the city in an inebriated state.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suresh allegedly stabbed Edison, 35, of Neendakara at a hotel at Ernakulam North using a smashed beer bottle on August 3 around 9 p.m. Edison who received the stab on the throat collapsed outside the hotel.

The police said the accused had several cases, including theft, registered against him. He was accused of assaulting a woman near the Ponnarimangalam toll plaza and robbing her of money and ornaments last December. The alleged murder was committed when he was out on bail in that case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US