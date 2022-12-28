Murder case accused on the run arrested

December 28, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Almost five months after a man was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument, the central police tracked down and arrested the accused on Wednesday.

The arrested is Suresh, 38, of Mulavukad. He had allegedly fled from the State shortly after the incident before returning to Ernakulam recently. The police received a tip-off that he was at a liquor outlet in the city and nabbed him from there.

Though the police had issued a lookout notice against Suresh, there was little information about him till recently when reports emerged that he was seen in the city in an inebriated state.

Suresh allegedly stabbed Edison, 35, of Neendakara at a hotel at Ernakulam North using a smashed beer bottle on August 3 around 9 p.m. Edison who received the stab on the throat collapsed outside the hotel.

The police said the accused had several cases, including theft, registered against him. He was accused of assaulting a woman near the Ponnarimangalam toll plaza and robbing her of money and ornaments last December. The alleged murder was committed when he was out on bail in that case.