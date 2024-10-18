GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder accused tracked down two hours after alleged crime in Kochi

Updated - October 18, 2024 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police tracked down the accused in the alleged murder of a gym trainer at Chunagamvely in Aluva a couple of hours after the crime on Friday.

The arrested is Krishna Pratap, 25, a resident of Erumathala and the owner of a gym. The deceased was identified as Sabith, 34, of Kannur and a former instructor at the gym owned by Krishna Pratap. The alleged murder took place at around 6 a.m.

The accused had allegedly ousted the victim from his gym a couple of months ago. According to the police, the accused went to Sabith’s rented house and stabbed him. The deceased was found to have sustained injuries to his neck and abdomen. He reportedly died on the spot. Though Sabith’s friends were present at the house at the time of the alleged murder, the accused reportedly fled the scene on a motorcycle by the time they emerged out.

In the ensuing manhunt orchestrated by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena, he was nabbed from a deserted home at Chembuchira in Thrissur by the Edathala police and the Aluva squad. According to preliminary information, a financial dispute between the two led to the alleged murder.

A team led by DySP R. Rajesh and comprising inspector K. Senod, sub inspectors Arun Devm C.K. Zechariah, C.A. Abdul Jamal and C.J. Kannadas, senior civil police officers P.K. Harris, P.M. Shefeek, Mahin Shah, Abubacker, K.M. Manoj, Muhammad Ameer, and P.A. Naufal made the arrest.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

