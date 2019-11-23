Murder accused in police custody

The Njarakkal police arrested a person accused in a slew of assault and murder cases from his home in the early hours of Friday.

The arrested is Jude, 26, of Njarakkal. The accused was overpowered by the police team when he clandestinely visited his home in violation of the ban order issued against him by the Ernakulam Deputy Inspector General of Police under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The arrested had several cases registered against his name in multiple police stations, including the Njarakkal station. He was arrested on the direction of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik after he was found to have been allegedly involved in anti-social activities by teaming up with criminal gangs in Thrissur.

The police had received a tip-off that the accused had reached home on Thursday night. Since he was in the habit of fleeing by unleashing his dog, the police moved in by tranquilising the dog with the help of a veterinary doctor.