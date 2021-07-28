Murder accused arrested

KOCHI

28 July 2021 22:49 IST

The Puthencruz police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected to have murdered a co-worker and then went missing on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Deepan Kumar, a resident of West Bengal. He was nabbed from Koyambedu in Chennai on Tuesday and brought here on Wednesday.

Raja Das, 28, from Assam was found dead under a heap of sand at Puthencruz across the tile manufacturing unit where he and the accused worked. He was found bludgeoned to death using a spade, which was recovered by the police.

The police claimed that the accused had confessed to the crime. Though he had stolen the money of the victim, the exact motive behind the crime remained to be confirmed, said police sources.