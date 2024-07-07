ADVERTISEMENT

Murder accused arrested under KAAPA in Ernakulam

Published - July 07, 2024 12:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The key accused in a murder case at Chengamanad was arrested by the Chengamanad police under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested is Nidhin aka Thimmayyan, 25, of Parakkadavu. He was sent to the Viyyur Central Prison. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh had issued an order for his arrest on a report filed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

Nidhin has cases for murder, attempt to murder, and grievous hurt at Chengamanad, Angamaly and Kalady police stations. He is accused of murdering another murder accused at Kurumassery last year.

POCSO

An accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children for Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act who had gone into hiding was tracked down and arrested by the Chengamanad police.

The arrested is Aneesh aka Arjun, 27, of Attingal. The case was registered against him for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl in 2023. Subsequently, he was arrested and produced in court. However, he went into hiding after being released on parole.

