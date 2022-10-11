Munnar tigress that was released into the wild remains untraceable

Five days into the release of the Munnar tigress, the big cat remains elusive as the Forest officials tracking its movement are yet to get any indication about its location.

The satellite receiver station set up at Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) to gather the signals released from the radio-collar worn around the neck of the animal had not received any impulse from the device till now. No signals were also received at the hand-held antennas that were carried by the forest watchers perambulating the area where the animal was released.

The feline was released in the interior forest of Periyar on Friday far away from human habitations after trapping the animal at Nayamakkad area of Munnar. Camouflaged cages were put up at Nayamakkad area after the animal forayed into the Nayamakkad and East Kadalur areas and killing 10 cows. The presence of the animal in the human habitations had forced the Forest officials to act quickly to trap and translocate it.

There were no signs of fresh kill by the animal in the forest area where it was released and it might have survived on the carcass available in the area. The animal, which was chemically sedated for translocating it, might be slowly coming out of the slumber and gaining strength to hunt in the wild. The pug marks of the tigress, which was collected from the area where it was released, is being compared with the earlier obtained one, to confirm that there are no new tigers in the area, said Patil Suyog Subhash Rao, the Deputy Director of PTR.

Explaining the missing satellite link, Mr. Rao said the animal could have moved further into the interior forest with thick canopy that prevents the tracking of the signals. More hand-held antennas that can catch the signals within a range of 500 metres to one km will be made available to those patrolling the forest area. The camera traps that were set up near the area where the tiger was released will be checked soon, he said.

In one instance of a radio-collared elephant released in Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary, it was after one month that the signals were obtained. Technical snag in the radio-collar could also lead to the missing signals, he said.