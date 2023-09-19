HamberMenu
Munnar encroachment: no need for special officer, says govt.

September 19, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As per preliminary assessment, there was no need to appoint a special officer in Munnar to clear encroachments into government land, the State government informed the Kerala High Court on Tuesday. It could be taken care of by the District Collector in two months’ time, the government’s lawyer said.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by One Earth One Life, an NGO, seeking eviction of encroachers from government land and a direction to curb illegal constructions in the ecologically-fragile location.

As many as 326 land encroachments had been identified in Munnar, Idukki Collector Sheeba George informed the High Court earlier this month.

While directing the government to produce a list of resorts built on encroached land, the court had sought the government’s opinion on appointing a special officer. It had directed the government to file a report in this regard, considering that illegal constructions and those built on encroached land were reported.

