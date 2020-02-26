Municipality ordered to stop installation of incinerator

The incinerator installed at the dumping yard of the Kalamassery municipality without following PCB norms.

Kochi

26 February 2020 21:40 IST

Action following inspection of waste dumping yard at North Kalamassery

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has issued a notice to the Kalamassery municipality to immediately stop the installation of an incinerator at the civic body’s waste dumping yard at North Kalamassery for violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The board’s report has been submitted to the State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management constituted by the National Green Tribunal for follow-up action. A show-cause notice will be issued to the Secretary of the municipality for carrying out alteration works without prior sanction from the board. The report was filed after carrying out an inspection at the yard as per the directive of the committee on February 18. The visit was done to assess the damage caused owing to a fire breakout at the site on February 17.

“It was seen that an incinerator was being installed at the dumping yard. A single chambered incinerator connected to a water scrubbing system was seen there and a 30-metre high chimney has been erected for allowing emissions from this [incinerator]. However, the chimney has not been connected to the scrubbing system till now and seems to be not used till date. The chimney is provided with a ladder, port hole and platform,” according to the report.

The board officials informed the SLMC that no responsible official of the civic body was present at the site and workers told them that the incinerator (supplied by a private firm in Panayikkulam near North Paravur) was meant for burning the paper waste brought to the yard.

“Though specific directions were given to officials for keeping logbook for plastic collection and transfer, no such logbooks were seen there for spot verification of the quantum of waste flow. It may be noted that no prior sanction was obtained from the board for the installation of the incinerator. Also, the dumping yard is mainly for the purpose of plastic waste and there is no proper storage facility for other dry waste such as paper,” the report pointed out.

The arrangements provided at the site for the proper segregation of waste were not effective and no guarantee could be offered for the usage of plastic materials in the incinerator. There was a minor fire at the yard on February 17 and a small amount of plastic was burnt. In such a condition, it cannot be ensured by the municipality that this incinerator will be used only for burning dry paper waste. Further, single-chambered incinerators cannot be granted permission by the board as it’s insisting double-chambered incinerators so as to meet the standards specified in Schedule II (b) of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.