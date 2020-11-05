Municipality makes headway in handling non-biodegradable waste

Kochi

Two tonnes of refuse from Thrikkakara sent to recycling units after segregation

Scientific collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste is gradually taking shape in Thrikkakara municipality.

The project is being driven by members of the Haritha Karma Sena, who visit households and commercial establishments to collect non-biodegradable waste. Two tonnes of such waste sorted and classified as per the types of plastic and other materials were sent to recycling units in the first phase of an organised effort to manage non-biodegradable waste as per norms prescribed under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. “Earlier, we were facing difficulties as many families under the 43 divisions of the municipality used to hand over soiled refuse and waste filled with dirt. The sorting of such waste had turned a headache. But with regular awareness campaigns, the situation is slowly changing,” said Lisie, a senior member of the Haritha Karma Sena.

“Waste packets collected from the 43 divisions are brought to the material collection facility for further sorting as per the various classifications of non-biodegradable waste. Green volunteers are trained to sort waste as per the requirements of the recycling industry,” said Sujith Karun, District Coordinator of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

The Haritha Mission has requested residents to reduce the use of single-use disposable items.

The piling up of throwaway plastic and other materials had taken a toll on the ecosystem. It had also led to heaps of non-biodegradable waste forming in many divisions.

A green protocol committee has been formed in the municipality to coordinate the various initiatives.

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena will be entrusted with the task of ensuring that the wards turn plastic-free in the coming days. The local body hoped that the expenses incurred for the handling of waste could be reduced as the scientific sorting and classification for the recycling industry would bring in revenue for stakeholders.