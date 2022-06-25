Municipality donated fibre boat for canal cleaning

Cherthala recently launched a mechanism for protecting AS Canal

Cherthala recently launched a mechanism for protecting AS Canal

Just over two months since it introduced a permanent mechanism for protecting the rejuvenated AS Canal, the Cherthala municipality has been donated a fibre boat for the purpose.

The municipality introduced the programme in April and deployed trash collectors on a fibre boat taken on lease for clearing the canal of plastic bottles, used containers, and other stuff on a daily basis.

Hospital’s gesture

Impressed by the initiative reported by The Hindu, the Cherthala-based KVM Hospital has now donated a fibre boat to the municipality thus sparing it the expenses towards taking the boat on lease. A.M. Ariff, MP, received the boat from V.V. Haridas, KVM Hospital chief medical officer and managing partner, here on Saturday.

“It is a matter of pride that Cherthala is the first municipality in the State to clean up a canal in its limits. The beautification of AS Canal will also add to the tourism potential of the municipality,” said Mr. Ariff in his inaugural address. He also pledged support to the municipality if it were to launch tourism projects under the “Destination Challenge,” an initiative for tourism projects under local bodies. Mr. Ariff urged interested parties to approach the municipality with such proposals.

Water hyacinth removal

The municipal council has also decided to appoint a person separately for cleaning the canal daily. The municipality hopes to resolve the problem posed by water hyacinths as well through the programme. Besides, the municipality expects to reduce the solid waste content in the canal through its Chelotha Cherthala programme.

Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bhargavan presided. Dr. Haridas was the chief guest. Municipal standing committee chairpersons G. Ranjith, Lisy Tomy, A.S. Sabu, and Elikutty John, councillors P. Unnikrishnan, Asha Mukesh, and M. Jayasankar, municipal secretary T.K. Sujith, health supervisor S. Sudeep, and KVM Hospital CEO Avinash Haridas were present.