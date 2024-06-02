Municipalities urged to join efforts to clean Edappally canal

Thrikkakara and Kalamassery municipalities, located on the banks of the 10.5-km-long Edappally canal, shall join the efforts of the Kochi Corporation for clearing blocks and cleaning canal to avoid water logging, said Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The Kochi Corporation has earmarked ₹74 lakh for the cleaning works. The works in two reaches of the canal had progressed, whereas the work at Lulu Mall and between national highway and the Pipeline Bridge did not take off as expected, he said. “The Irrigation department, which is also expected to join the efforts, is yet to take up the cleaning works,” he added.

Incidentally, the civic bodies had come under fire following severe water logging and flooding that the areas had experienced during the past few weeks.

According to Mr. Anilkumar, the ₹3,500 crore canal rejuvenation programme proposed in the city would permanently solve the issue of water logging as it would improve carrying capacity of the canals. Side roads that are yet to be constructed along the banks would provide vehicular access to the canals. The inaccessible canal reaches are preventing effective cleaning works, he said.

Mr. Anilkumar said the local body hoped to overcome limited access to various reaches of the canal by using modern equipment like silt-pusher and weed harvesters.

