ADVERTISEMENT

Municipalities scale up deployment of HKS volunteers to streamline waste collection in Ernakulam

Published - November 20, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipalities in Ernakulam have achieved a total coverage of over 85% in the deployment of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) volunteers for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste from households and commercial establishments.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data available with the government’s Haritha Keralam Mission, 11 municipalities have attained around 87% coverage in the provision of services by volunteers to streamline waste collection and disposal.

Eloor municipality topped the list of civic bodies in terms of performance as it achieved 100% target in the deployment of HKS volunteers. Aluva was in the second position with a total coverage of 95%, followed by Thripunithura (94%).

ADVERTISEMENT

The coverage attained by other municipalities — North Paravur 92.3%, Perumbavoor 90%, Angamaly 86%, Piravom 82%, Maradu 82%, Koothattukulam 82%, Thrikkakara 80%, and Kothamangalam 78%. Data for Muvattupuzha and Kalamassery is not available.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The best-performing municipalities in terms of deployment of HKS volunteers have set up QR codes in front of households and commercial units availing services of volunteers as part of the implementation of the mobile app system. Civic bodies can track the process of waste collection and payment of user fee through the app.

The QR codes were set up under the smart garbage monitoring system that aims to streamline waste collection and management. Households and commercial establishments enrolled under the initiative are paying a user fee of ₹50 and ₹100 respectively a month to avail of the services of the volunteers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US