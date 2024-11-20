Municipalities scale up deployment of HKS volunteers to streamline waste collection in Ernakulam

Municipalities in Ernakulam have achieved a total coverage of over 85% in the deployment of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) volunteers for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste from households and commercial establishments.

According to data available with the government’s Haritha Keralam Mission, 11 municipalities have attained around 87% coverage in the provision of services by volunteers to streamline waste collection and disposal.

Eloor municipality topped the list of civic bodies in terms of performance as it achieved 100% target in the deployment of HKS volunteers. Aluva was in the second position with a total coverage of 95%, followed by Thripunithura (94%).

The coverage attained by other municipalities — North Paravur 92.3%, Perumbavoor 90%, Angamaly 86%, Piravom 82%, Maradu 82%, Koothattukulam 82%, Thrikkakara 80%, and Kothamangalam 78%. Data for Muvattupuzha and Kalamassery is not available.

The best-performing municipalities in terms of deployment of HKS volunteers have set up QR codes in front of households and commercial units availing services of volunteers as part of the implementation of the mobile app system. Civic bodies can track the process of waste collection and payment of user fee through the app.

The QR codes were set up under the smart garbage monitoring system that aims to streamline waste collection and management. Households and commercial establishments enrolled under the initiative are paying a user fee of ₹50 and ₹100 respectively a month to avail of the services of the volunteers.

