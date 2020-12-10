Municipalities record dip in turnout

KOCHI

10 December 2020 23:14 IST

Highest polling percentage of 83.91 in Muvattupuzha; lowest in Thrikkakara at 71.97

The voter turnout in the 13 municipalities across Ernakulam registered a dip of 3.5 per cent compared with the poll percentage recorded in 2015.

Compared with the 82.02 per cent five years ago, the total poll percentage as per the initial estimate was 78.5 this time. Muvattupuzha continued to hold the record of topping the list of municipalities that registered the highest poll percentage. The civic body clocked the highest voter turnout of 83.91 per cent. The corresponding figures in 2015 and 2010 (only 11 municipalities) were 85.14 and 82.56 per cent respectively.

Besides Muvattupuzha, the municipalities that registered polling percentage above 80 were Perumbavoor (81.16 per cent); Angamaly (80.72 per cent); North Paravur (80.61 per cent); and Eloor (81.3 per cent). Thrikkakara municipality recorded the lowest turnout this time with 71.97 per cent. The polling dipped by 6.22 per cent compared with 2015. The municipalities that registered poll percentage between 75 and 80 were Koothattukulam (79.8); Thripunithura (76.68); Kothamangalam (78.84); Aluva (75.06); Kalamassery (75.42); Maradu (78.61); and Piravom (76.37).

The United Democratic Front (UDF) remained confident of retaining its traditional strongholds and improving the performances in civic bodies where it was in the Opposition bench the last time. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) exuded confidence of making dents in civic bodies which had stood with the UDF for long. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance claimed it would emerge first in various divisions, besides increasing its seat tally in at least half a dozen municipalities. The voting percentage in the Ernakulam District Panchayat too witnessed a dip compared with 2015. The total percentage in the 27 divisions was 80.33 against the 84.57 per cent in 2015. Among the block panchayats, Vazhakkulam recorded the highest voter turnout of 84.11 per cent while Edappally figured last in the list (75.07 per cent). Kizhakkambalam, which witnessed an intense battle between the Twenty20 formation and the other key fronts, came first in voter turnout among the grama panchayats (87.88). The police had to intervene here after the UDF and LDF workers tried to block migrant workers from casting their ballots. They alleged that the workers were employed at the corporate firm that was backing Twenty20. However, they were allowed to vote as the election officials found that they had the temporary election cards issued by the authorities.

Elanji grama panchayat recorded the lowest turnout (69.15 per cent).