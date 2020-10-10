Municipal staff post protest against govt. online

KOCHI

10 October 2020 01:19 IST

Members of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Association posted the pictures of their protest against the “government’s denial of benefits to employees” as their WhatsApp status on Friday.

The new mode of agitation was adopted by the association to mark is protest against the government’s policies.

The protest was organised in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, said association State secretary O.V. Jayaraj.

Advertising

Advertising

63 civic bodies

State president P. I. Jacobson and general secretary M. Vasanthan were among those who led the protest meetings, which were held in all the 63 civic bodies, said a statement issued by the organisation.