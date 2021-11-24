Municipal councillor collapses, dies

KOCHI

24 November 2021 01:21 IST

Tests positive for SARS-CoV2 post-death

K.T. Saigal, chairman of the Thripunithura municipality’s health standing committee and a member of the newly reconstituted area committee of the CPI(M) in Thripunithura, collapsed and died on Monday night.

He was 45 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 post-death.

Saigal, who represented Ilamanathope ward at the municipal council, was also vice-chairman of the People’s Urban Cooperative Bank.

He is survived by his wife and two children.