Municipal authorities to act tough against waste dumping at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam

23 August 2021 20:34 IST

Cameras to be installed at key junctions to spot violators

The Thrikkakara Municipality in Ernakulam district of Kerala will take stringent action against waste dumping in public places.

Health standing committee chairman Rashid Ullampally said that dumping of waste in public spaces had turned rampant, and that the municipal authorities were planning to install cameras at 14 junctions to detect violations and bring culprits to book. The cameras can be relocated as and when it is required, he added.

Segments along Seaport-Airport Road and InfoPark Road had seen frequent dumping of waste in the past. There have also been instances of septage dumping in a few segments, Mr. Ullampally said.

Residents have been demanding proper waste management in the area owing to its growing population with the expansion of Info Park and other Information Technology centres.