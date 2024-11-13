Mumps outbreak in Thrikkakara under control, says Health dept.

Mumps outbreak in two schools in Thrikkakara municipality is under control even as the authorities urged the school managements to step up control measures, according to the Health department.

The infection was diagnosed in 38 children and one teacher at Cardinal Lower Primary School in Ward 4. The first index case was reported on October 30. Symptoms were also reported among eight children and a teacher at Cochin Public School in Ward 38.

Officials from the urban primary health centre in Thrikkakara had initiated control measures after cases were reported from the two schools. “The situation is now under control, and we have advised the managements to keep a vigil and ensure compliance with the health protocol,” they said.

Unni Kakkanad, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Thrikkakara municipality, said Health officials had directed the school managements to advise those infected with the disease to take adequate rest. Care must also be taken to ensure proper hydration and disinfection of classrooms and toilet facilities, he added.

Mumps is a self-limiting, airborne viral disease and presents as fever and headache in mostly children and adolescents, with painful swelling of the salivary glands (parotid glands) on both sides of the face. There is no specific treatment, and the patient recovers with rest and symptomatic management in around two weeks.